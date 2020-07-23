Cayuga County leaders worry about COVID-19 risks ahead of Route 90 sale

The annual Fifty-Mile-Long Garage Sale on Route 90 will be held this weekend, but local government leaders and public health officials are concerned about the risks of holding a large-scale event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sale stretches from the town of Montezuma in Cayuga County to the town of Homer in Cortland County. Every year, it draws thousands of people — including out-of-state residents — to homes and lots along the road.
Montezuma Supervisor John Malenick told The Citizen that the sale was discussed during a conference call with the Cayuga County Health Department. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, confirmed that there were a couple of phone calls, including one during which the sale was the lone topic.
One reason Malenick is worried about the sale is that Montezuma hasn't had a large number of COVID-19 cases. When the county health department last released municipal-level data in early July, the town had one confirmed case.
"People that come into our community (for the sale) are from different places and they come up and set up on town property or state property and they're not residents of the community," he said. "This happens all the way down through Route 90 ... We're quite concerned that our quiet community really hasn't had any problems up until this point."
Malenick isn't alone. Locke Supervisor Craig Todd said in an interview that he also relayed his concerns about the Route 90 garage sale. He thinks it should be canceled because "there will be no way to practice social distancing at so many different locations."
To highlight how large of an event the sale is, Todd noted that people started setting up last week. More people have been preparing for the sale this week.
One of the arguments for holding the sale is the economic impact on the communities along Route 90. But Todd believes there should be more than economic considerations in the decision-making process.
"The New York State Fair brings a great economic boost to Syracuse and we canceled that. Empire Farm Days is a great economic boost for Seneca Falls and we canceled that," he said. "This isn't just one or two people stopping at your house for a garage sale. This is people coming from all over the Northeast to your house for a garage sale."
Cuddy, who opposes non-essential gatherings, reiterated the health department's stance on Thursday. She said the agency isn't a proponent of "any large gatherings, which is inclusive of the Route 90 sales."
But garage sales are permitted, according to the state's reopening guidance. Hosts must ensure guests can maintain social distancing, face coverings must be worn and the sale must abide by the limit on gatherings of no more than 50 people.
"If people can behave in a preventive manner by wearing face covers and keeping social distancing, we understand that there are some activities that go on," Cuddy said. "We also know the reality is that this is a legal thing that people can participate in if they choose to. In that regard, if you are choosing to participate in this non-essential activity, then do so with care and caution."
After the phone calls with mayors and town supervisors who expressed their concerns about the Route 90 garage sale, Cuddy said the health department discussed the matter with Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman. McNabb-Coleman, according to Cuddy, mentioned the sale during a central New York regional control group call and asked Cuomo's office to provide any recommendations.
The state's response, according to Cuddy, was that it's "acceptable to hold" the event, but that participants had to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. A state official told The Citizen Thursday that each garage sale must comply with the existing guidance and limits on gatherings of no more than 50 people.
"It's not any one entity that sponsors this," Cuddy said. "It's one of these organic events that's become a tradition for many people. Not that you can't maintain traditions but sometimes you have to change them, even if it's temporarily. If we had our wishes, it would be no Route 90 sale this year. But we realize that's not going to be the case."
