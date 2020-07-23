Cayuga County leaders worry about COVID-19 risks ahead of Route 90 sale

But garage sales are permitted, according to the state's reopening guidance. Hosts must ensure guests can maintain social distancing, face coverings must be worn and the sale must abide by the limit on gatherings of no more than 50 people.

"If people can behave in a preventive manner by wearing face covers and keeping social distancing, we understand that there are some activities that go on," Cuddy said. "We also know the reality is that this is a legal thing that people can participate in if they choose to. In that regard, if you are choosing to participate in this non-essential activity, then do so with care and caution."

After the phone calls with mayors and town supervisors who expressed their concerns about the Route 90 garage sale, Cuddy said the health department discussed the matter with Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman. McNabb-Coleman, according to Cuddy, mentioned the sale during a central New York regional control group call and asked Cuomo's office to provide any recommendations.

The state's response, according to Cuddy, was that it's "acceptable to hold" the event, but that participants had to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. A state official told The Citizen Thursday that each garage sale must comply with the existing guidance and limits on gatherings of no more than 50 people.