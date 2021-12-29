Cayuga County learns of 200 COVID-19 cases in one day after lab backlog

The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday received more than 200 positive COVID-19 test results, some dating back nearly two weeks ago.

The delays are due to backlogs at laboratories processing COVID-19 tests. The health department is contacting individuals who tested positive to conduct case investigations and contact tracing.

If anyone was tested and hasn't been contacted by the health department within four days, they should call (315) 253-1560.

"With the uptick in cases, we are asking that community members be responsible while you wait to hear from us by: remaining at home, letting those you have been around know you are positive and that they should monitor for symptoms," the department wrote in its situational update.

The influx of cases isn't included in the latest update. Cayuga County had 77 new cases on Tuesday and surpassed 1,500 cases in December. The county has 1,562 new cases this month, the third-most of any month during the pandemic.

Active cases increased to 427, up from 346 two days ago. At this point last year, the county had 756 active cases.

Hospitalizations were unchanged, with 28 residents being treated for COVID-related illnesses in four central New York hospitals. One year ago, there were 40 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital and an unknown number more at hospitals outside the county.

In other news:

• The next COVID vaccination clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to children ages 5-11. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link for vaccination clinics. Walk-ins will be accepted at this clinic, according to the health department.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

