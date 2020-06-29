Cayuga County legislator faces backlash over racist letter to The Citizen

"What happened to George Floyd was absolutely wrong," Dennison said. "That cop should spend the rest of his life in jail, but that shouldn't be the poster thing for all cops. It's just ridiculous."

He repeated many of the same claims that were in his letter, but added that he never wrote that "Black lives didn't matter." He said he's had Black friends over the years, even though Cato is a predominantly white town.

"They can twist whatever I said however they want, but I've had just as much good feedback as I have had bad feedback because I think there's a lot of people out there who want to say the same thing," Dennison said. "They just don't."

Members of the Cayuga County Legislature haven't commented on Dennison's letter. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman wrote in an email to The Citizen Monday that half of the legislators met Sunday and the remaining members gathered Monday to discuss the matter. Neither of those meetings was previously announced.

As of this writing, no other information about the meetings or any potential action against Dennison has been released. There is a special legislature meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

"We are eager to respond to both the letter and the public outcry," McNabb-Coleman wrote.

