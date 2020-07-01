Cayuga County Legislator resigns as committee chair amid backlash over letter

McNabb-Coleman said Legislator Hans Pecher, C-Genoa, will take over as the committee's chair.

"Legislator Dennison’s statements run counter to the message our community is sending with regard to the Black Lives Matter Movement. We, the Cayuga County Leadership, are committed to bringing forth education and policies to strengthen our cultural competency in order to promote shared dialogue, mutual understanding and greater respect for all," McNabb-Coleman wrote in an emailed statement.

The Legislature is also reviewing its ethics board procedures and related policies.

"The Ethics Board, in my eyes, has been defunct for several years," McNabb-Coleman said. "As long as I have been a legislator, I am not aware that it has been functioning. It is time to revive it and review its purpose and policies."

They will also be working with the human resources department for ongoing diversity training and workshops, she said.

"As Chair of the Legislature, I welcome input from our community as we advance with these efforts," she said.

This story will be updated.

