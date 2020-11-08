Cayuga County legislator shares COVID-19 story: 'I was as sick as I've ever been'

Batman said he had other "classic" symptoms of the virus, including a diminished sense of smell and taste. When he would eat some foods, he says he would get a metallic taste in his mouth. There were other foods he couldn't taste.

He also had a headache, low-grade fever, a rash, body aches and night sweats. Fatigue was another symptom. He slept for 16 to 18 hours a day.

"I would sleep 12 hours or so at night and get up for a short period time, then take a 2-, 3-, or 4-hour nap," Batman said. "That was as much I could do."

What he didn't have was any symptoms involving his lungs. He did not have shortness of breath, which has one of the main symptoms of the virus. That could be an indication of serious illness, which could result in hospitalization.

While his breathing was never a problem and his blood oxygen levels were normal, the virus was unlike any other ailment Batman's experienced. He's had some bad bouts of the flu and pneumonia, but this was different.

"I was as sick as I've ever been," Batman said.

There was a pattern during his illness. He said one day he would be in bed and "couldn't do anything." The following day, he was still sick but he felt well enough that he thought he was starting to improve.