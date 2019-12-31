Going into Thursday's meeting, Cayuga County legislators say there's no clear consensus on who might be nominated as the next chairperson of the legislative body.
The clerk of the Legislature will take nominations from the full body during the government reorganization meeting Thursday. Reelected legislators and newcomers Hans Pecher, Heidi Nightengale and Tricia Ottley Kerr will be sworn in prior to the vote, according to the agenda.
Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, said Tuesday he doesn't plan to seek another one-year term as chairperson, but also feels there isn't a "very strong candidate pool" for the leadership position.
"There's not a lot of people up there I'd be comfortable with in that position right now. There's definitely a handful that are really strong candidates and would do well. There's others that they represent their districts well. They have the best interests of the county in mind, but that doesn't necessary mean they would be good in that role," he said.
Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, said Tuesday morning that Republican legislators were still in the process of selecting which nominee they will plan to back unanimously. There were a couple of people interested in pursuing the position, he said.
Aside from earlier conversations prior to this year's county elections, Pinckney said there hasn't been discussion with county Democrats about a candidate with potential bipartisan support.
"We're pretty sure they're going to have their nomination and we're going to have ours. We'll see how the votes go from there," Pinckney said.
Minority leader Keith Batman, D-Springport, also said his party hasn't discussed a possible nominee with the full Legislature, but might do so in a caucus before Thursday's ceremony.
Batman, who served as chairperson from 2016 to 2017, said it's common for the Legislature to put forward a nominee with support from both parties if the incumbent chairperson doesn't want to pursue another term.
Two days away from the vote, it didn't appear it would happen that way this year.
"This may be a year where, frankly, it comes down to that meeting and the direction during the meeting. It's just not clear to me at all the direction we're going to be going," Batman said.
Tucker, as well as Pinckney, also hoped for the next chairperson to curb potential influence of national partisanship and division from spreading into local government.
"I hope whoever it is can bring everybody together to work as one team instead of this separation that gets nothing done," Whitman said.
Mary Catalfamo's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
I joined The Citizen as a courts and public safety reporter in June. I'm fortunate to have the beat I do, as well as the opportunity to explore totally different topics through feature writing. I picked stories that I found rewarding and made a good collective representation of the journalistic experience I've had so far. See links below for the full stories.
Police chief: Auburn murder result of illegal narcotics 'scourge': The first murder in Auburn to occur outside the prison since 2013 is an inherently memorable story. Writing this article on the arraignments of three co-defendants required a blend of most of what I've done at The Citizen so far: court reporting, breaking news and feature writing.
Soft training: Union Springs man raises service dogs for children with autism: Fred Horning's story of how he raises service dogs for children with autism is uplifting, but I was privileged to tell a deeper story about his philosophy of patience and gentleness. Plus, five of the sweetest dogs in the world were on or around my feet as I did this interview. Knowing that it resonated with readers as the most-read feature story of 2019 is also really rewarding.
In first year of Raise the Age, Cayuga County probation caseload below projections: Doing the work for this story was a great way to dive into a new beat of courts and public safety. It's always fascinating to take a close look at how state-implemented policies affect individuals on a local level. This time, people inside and outside the probation department were generous enough to let me do that.
Why central New York troopers publicly release so many security photos: I did a lot of counting for this one. And it was worth it to give insight into how police investigations are done in a digital world. It was also a good exercise in nearly constant revision — especially when I noticed an error in how I was collecting the numbers and went back to do a recount of nine-months worth of press releases.
'Labor of love and pain': Cayuga County animal hospital builds new facility: Cayuga Veterinary Services didn't overhaul its building; it created a brand new one just for the non-human residents of the area. It was enlightening to learn how a bunch of people can make a building where the needs of animals come first — down to the frequency of the lights and how the furnaces vibrate in the walls.
