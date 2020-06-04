Cayuga County Legislature appoints temporary highway superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The newly-independent Cayuga County Highway Department was assigned temporary leadership during an emergency Legislature meeting.

Building and Grounds Superintendent Gary Duckett will act as temporary head of the department, which was housed under the Public Works Department until the Legislature dissolved it as a single administrative entity in May.

His appointment Thursday evening followed a private executive session among the legislators lasting more than two hours, which Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman said they used in part to discuss Duckett's temporary assignment.

“I appreciate Mr. Duckett jumping into this role as we needed some guidance in the short term," she said.

Two legislators who opposed to the resolution — Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, and Hans Pecher, C-Venice — said their stance was based on the appointment being temporary. Pecher said he would've liked to see Duckett be the permanent superintendent.

Other candidates are being interviewed this week to permanently fill the position, McNabb-Coleman said. The coronavirus pandemic postponed the Legislature's ability to interview for the position and abide by social distancing guidelines.