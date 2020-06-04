Cayuga County Legislature appoints temporary highway superintendent

The newly-independent Cayuga County Highway Department was assigned temporary leadership during an emergency Legislature meeting.
Building and Grounds Superintendent Gary Duckett will act as temporary head of the department, which was housed under the Public Works Department until the Legislature dissolved it as a single administrative entity in May.
His appointment Thursday evening followed a private executive session among the legislators lasting more than two hours, which Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman said they used in part to discuss Duckett's temporary assignment.
“I appreciate Mr. Duckett jumping into this role as we needed some guidance in the short term," she said.
Two legislators who opposed to the resolution — Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, and Hans Pecher, C-Venice — said their stance was based on the appointment being temporary. Pecher said he would've liked to see Duckett be the permanent superintendent.
Other candidates are being interviewed this week to permanently fill the position, McNabb-Coleman said. The coronavirus pandemic postponed the Legislature's ability to interview for the position and abide by social distancing guidelines.
"We're very excited about this. We've lifted ourselves up into a phase where we can do some more face-to-face in a larger room to meet these candidates. We've been waiting for this time to happen," McNabb-Coleman said.
By splitting up the PWD in May, the Legislature restored the highway department as well as the buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments.
The PWD had been operating without permanent leadership since former PWD Director David Gardner resigned on Aug. 14, a few days after firing Deputy Director Carl Martel. A foreman and operator position were abolished in order to establish the two vacated leadership roles.
The PWD was created and approved in 2018, but legislators expressed during a September 2019 special meeting that some of the PWD's selling points, like the potential for shared resources and operational efficiency, were unfulfilled and that the extra layer of management was unhelpful.
Duckett's temporary appointment is one of the first new actions in relation to the departments since they were newly reinstated.
Other business:
• The Legislature is considering a proposal to replace the current sewer pump station and controls at Emerson Park Pavilion and Deauville Island.
A public hearing on the resolution will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The public can call (315) 294-8051 to offer their comments during the next meeting of the full legislative body, which will be live streamed on the county's YouTube channel.
The $73,925 proposed project would be funded by the building repair reserve, as opposed to the Legislature's fund balance, according to the the resolution in the full agenda for the emergency meeting.
• Proposals for several Cayuga County road repair projects in the summer totaling a budgeted $1,741,862 were also approved Thursday night..
About 4.3 miles of Sherwood Road from 34B to Aurora, 3.34 miles of North Road from 38A to Melrose Road and 0.9 of Old State 104 from SH104 to County Line Road will be repaved. Chip sealing will also be done on Cutler School Road from Creech Road to 41A and on 4.6 miles of Atwood Road.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.