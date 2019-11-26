AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature passed recommendations for the tentative 2020 county budget during its Tuesday meeting, in a chamber packed with county employees and supporters of a possible Styrofoam ban.
Members of the environmental group Cayuga Climate Action — as well as other county residents — were also present to support a local law that would ban using styrofoam ware by food service establishments in the county.
Whitman said he's received about 47 letters from residents in support of the ban, with three letters in opposition. Legislators did not take any action.
The budget amendments, which changed the initially proposed tax levy increase from 2.0% to 2.2%, passed unanimously with two absences: Christopher Petrus, R-Brutus, and Andrew Dennison, R-Ira.
The Ways and Means Committee worked on the budget amendments in two special budget workshop meetings earlier in the month, on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, that accounted for resolutions from departments under other committees.
During a Nov. 19 meeting, the seven-person committee unanimously voted to pass the budget recommendations it developed, sending them for approval to the full Legislature.
The new total tax levy proposed by the revised county budget is $41.52 million. The original budget proposal eliminated funding for a county administrator position, as well as for the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.
The owners of three Auburn businesses — including Currier Plastics and Octane Social House — addressed the Legislature in support of funding CEDA, which they said helped them with their business pursuits.
Ways and Means voted during the special meetings to restore $300,000 in funding to CEDA and reserve $90,000 for a county leadership position, which was balanced by increasing the tax levy. The county has not had an administrator since last spring, when J. Justin Woods was fired from that position.
The average tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would decrease by 0.11 percent. Budget Director Lynn Marinelli explained that was because of higher property assessments.
Legislators also allocated $32,500 to the Cayuga County Public Utility Service Agency by increasing the use of the fund balance, Marinelli said.
The amended budget uses close to $900,000 from the fund balance. The initial budget developed by Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, proposed using $612,340 from the fund balance.
The committee's recommendations also include restoring $31,500 to nine public libraries and allocating $15,000 to the county health department's Early Intervention program for children and toddlers with disabilities by adjusting the tax levy.
The Legislature adjourned until Dec. 10, but didn't officially set a date during the meeting on Tuesday for a public hearing on the 2020 county budget.