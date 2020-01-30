Cayuga County Legislature approves salary increase for elections officials

AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature passed a measure during its Thursday meeting to nearly double the salaries of the two part-time elections commissioners.
The county's Board of Elections officials, Republican Cherl Heary and Democrat Katie Lacey, serve four-year terms and were last reappointed by the Legislature in 2017.
The local law, which was adopted with one opposing vote, increases their yearly salaries from $12,587 to $25,000 and will be effective in 45 days, according to a draft of the measure included in the Ways and Means Committee meeting agenda from January.
"I think that people are a little bit in the dark as far as the amount of work that ends up being done year-round in the Board of Elections," Lacey said.
While the Board of Elections' workload has increased over the course of the last 10 years, the number of people in the office has remained the same since 1975, she said. In addition to the commissioners, the county has two full-time deputy commissioners and two part-time clerks.
She said they've taken on duties like programming electronic poll books — which the county switched to from paper voter rolls in 2019 — as well as handling school elections and preparing for nine days of early voting.
"It's a considerable increase in the amount of time involved," she said.
A public hearing on the law held prior to the Legislature's vote included one resident who briefly expressed his support for the measure before he advocated for business growth in the county.
Hans Pecher, R-Venice, voted in opposition to the pay raise, saying he heard from constituents earlier in the day who were not in favor of it.
In its Jan. 21 meeting, the Ways and Means Committee gave the measure unanimous approval. Committee Chair Christopher Petrus (R-Brutus) said Wednesday that he felt the commissioners were underpaid in relation to their workload.
Along with the commissioners' salary increase, the Legislature passed a resolution Thursday to add 2% to the 2019 base wages and salaries of some non-bargaining county employees. It excluded positions like elected officials and seasonal employees.
The commissioners' salary adjustment is meant to bring their pay into line with counties of a comparable size, Petrus said. Sullivan County, with a registered voting population of 46,643 in 2018, paid its full-time commissioners $67,248 in 2018, according to New York State Board of Elections data supplied to the legislators.
"Our county's really not kept up, salary-wise, with the amount of time that the job entails. It used to be a very, very part-time job. It no longer is," Lacey said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.