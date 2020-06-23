Cayuga County Legislature approves sale of former nursing home to ACH

She said the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee formed a workgroup for other strategies to address homelessness. Legislator Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn, expressed support for helping ACH in financial struggles.

"I feel that we also have a very strong need in this community to have a local, strong hospital and the plans that have been explained with this sale makes this very clear to me that that's possible," Nightengale said.

Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, said he'd also be voting to approve the sale for the county's benefit. Another legislator, Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, felt more clarity was warranted on the need stemming from Cayuga County's homeless population.

Legislators Charlie Ripley, R-Summerhill, and Michael Didio, R-Auburn, voted in opposition.

The proposed sale was first brought to the attention of the Legislature last month, when they were slated to discuss and vote on the resolution during the legislative body's May 26 meeting. But a competing vote to end the meeting prevailed.

The resolution was then reintroduced last week at the Ways and Means Committee's meeting. The committee at that point unanimously recommended selling the building to ACH -- a month after they opted to delay a decision on their endorsement because the sale was put on the agenda at the last minute and couldn't be reviewed ahead of time.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.