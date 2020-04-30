Cayuga County Legislature approves splitting up Public Works Department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The departments formerly operating under the Cayuga County Public Works Department will return to working as separate entities.

The Cayuga County Legislature took action in 2018 to combine the highway, buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments under the administrative roof of the PWD.

However, after leadership strife and what some legislators called unfulfilled potential of the change, the Legislature began in September to reevaluate the department's structure — as several legislators supported a return to the previous iteration with four separate departments.

They went forward with that course of action during the Legislature's April meeting on Tuesday evening, when the legislators unanimously voted in favor of a resolution reestablishing the independent entities and the position of superintendents for each department.

No public comments were given during the hearing that opened at 6 p.m. and closed about 45 minutes later as the legislators handled votes on other matters. People had the option to call in during that timeframe with their input.

The proposal to split up the PWD passed without discussion in the Legislature, following a lengthy discussion about furloughing county employees due to coronavirus-related economic hardships.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

