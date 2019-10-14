Candidates in two more contested Cayuga County Legislature races will be featured in televised forums this week produced by the Cayuga Community College Telecom/Media Department.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, candidates for Cayuga County Legislature District 12 will face off. Republican Thomas Adessa and Democrat Trisha Ottley Kerr are vying to replace Patrick Mahunik, who will reach the county's term limit at the end of this year. The forum first airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12, and will be replayed at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 on the same channel. Additional replays are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, candidates for Cayuga County Legislature District 14, incumbent Republican Majority Leader Michael Didio and challenger Democrat Gwen Webber McLeod, will debate in a forum that will air at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and again at 8 on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Additional replays are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access.
This week's debates wrap up four contested Legislature forums. Candidates for District 8 and District 10 squared off last week.
You have free articles remaining.
Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 AM each Saturday morning on the College’s station, WDWN – 89.1 FM.
The forums will also be played starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on the college radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. The Citizen will post videos of the forum at auburnpub.com for viewing anytime.
The forums are recorded and produced by CCC students at the school's television studio. Guy Cosentino, host of CCC's "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," will moderate with The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer asking questions.
Future forums are planned for later in the month featuring candidates in contested races for county district attorney, Auburn City Council and mayor.