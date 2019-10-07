A pair of contested Cayuga County Legislature races will be featured in candidate forums this week produced by the Cayuga Community College Telecom/Media Department.
District 8 candidates Joseph DeForest, the Democratic incumbent, and Conservative Hans Pecher will face each other in an hour-long forum on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The forum airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum cable channel 12 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, on the same channel. It will also be broadcast at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon Fios channel 31, courtesy of Auburn Regional Access Media.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, District 10 candidates Edward Darrow (R) and Heidi Nightengale (D) will face off. The original broadcast and a replay at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, will be available at Spectrum channel 12. ARMA replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 will be shown at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13.
The forums will also be played starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the college radio station, WDWN – 89.1 FM. The Citizen will post videos of the forum at auburnpub.com for viewing anytime.
The forums are recorded and produced by CCC students at the school's television studio. Guy Cosentino, host of CCC's "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," will moderate with The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer asking questions.
Future forums are planned for later in the month, featuring candidates in contested races for county Legislature, district attorney, Auburn City Council and mayor.