AUBURN — Candidates for contested seats on the Cayuga County Legislature met for a forum at Auburn High School Wednesday, with much of the discussion centering on jobs, economic development and the structure of county government.
Organized by the Auburn-Cayuga NAACP, Indivisible Cayuga, and the central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women, the event was meant to afford the community a chance to get to know the candidates, moderator Janet Reohr said.
Questions came either from Reohr or audience members, and cycled between the districts, with each candidate for a specific district having a chance to answer before a new question was given to a new district.
The first question asked District 8 incumbent Legislator Joseph DeForest and challenger Hans Pecher, who DeForest previously unseated, if the number of seats on the Legislature should be reduced.
While Pecher did not feel the number of seats should change, he said the Legislature should shift to a county executive-based government. Doing so, he said, would prevent all the "monkey business" around the existing administrator position, referring to the June firing of then-administrator J. Justin Woods and the severance package the county paid.
"I believe this form of government is the best form for a democratic society," Pecher said of an executive government, responding to a later question.
DeForest said that, based on the results of the upcoming U.S. Census, the county would likely need to redraw and possibly reduce the number of districts. He said that would also provide an opportunity to address the current weighted voting system, where districts are afforded points based on population.
"Wouldn't it be great if each district's vote counted the same as the others?" DeForest said.
DeForest also later said the county had put a significant investment into developing a framework for the administrator position, and the fix would not be to reinvent the wheel.
Multiple questions touched on the related topics of increasing representation of women and people of color in county government and the economy, county civil service recruitment practices, and support for new businesses.
District 10 candidate Heidi Nightengale said, while campaigning, she has seen a number of of "invisible," woman-run businesses based out of homes in the district, and that she would work to make such businesses a priority for grant funding and other county help.
After a resident said that many people of color with college degrees were leaving the area because they could not find appropriate work in the county, Nightengale later added that the county should take advantage of the strong network of community organizations like the NAACP in the area to reach candidates.
Edward Darrow, her opponent, said the most important part of increasing representation was helping residents navigate the sometimes confusing array of services and programs available to help their businesses.
"So many people don't know what is available in the city and the county for them," Darrow said.
Darrow applauded the recent efforts of Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's office to increase recruitment numbers, which included partnering with the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, and said the county should follow that model.
Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer asked the District 12 candidates Tricia Ottley Kerr and Thomas Adessa, for ideas on how to help increase the number of applicants to civil service exams.
Adessa joked that he'd had enough of exams in high school, but guessed that many people felt the same. Given how much young people connect through their smartphones, he suggested creating an app to centralize the county's vacancies and exam listings in one easy to access place.
Additionally, Adessa said perhaps individual legislators themselves needed to go out into the community more often to meet with residents to discuss why people aren't applying for county jobs.
Kerr, a former civil service commissioner for Auburn, similarly said the system of exams and candidacies is "archaic" and often doesn't make sense for applicants, and can take months to work when it does.
To address it, Kerr suggested offering workshops, skill refresher courses, and increasing outreach to minority communities.
To help young entrepreneurs succeed, District 14 candidate Gwen Webber-McLeod, a business owner herself, said county resources like the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, and other partners, should work to to support the new style of businesses that young people support, with a focus on mentorship.
District 14 incumbent Legislator Michael Didio said that one of the best things the Legislature has done this year was the hiring of Human Resources Administrator Lisa Lippoldt, who has already worked to implement many of the ideas the candidates discussed.
At the end of the forum, Reohr, the moderator, said a similar panel would be held for the candidates for Auburn mayor and city council on Oct. 15 at the same location.