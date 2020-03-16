Cayuga County Legislature chair gets flexibility for coronavirus-related matters; $100K allocated

Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, offered the resolution’s only amendment, specifying that spending to address the coronavirus would be an aggregate amount not exceeding $10,000 for all contracts related to the pandemic.

The second resolution passed by the Legislature Monday evening gave McNabb-Coleman the ability to authorize paid time off for county employees who aren’t able to come into work due to lack of childcare, their own health restrictions or if they need to care for a vulnerable person, like an aging adult.

“Through consultation with department heads and the approval of the chair of the Legislature, we would grant them paid time off through this event. This resolution will last 45 days and then it can be renewed,” McNabb-Coleman said.

They’re planning to discuss whether to renew the measure at the Ways and Means Committee in April, prior to its expiration. Citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to cut local government workforces by 50%, McNabb-Coleman said she’ll be meeting with department heads on Tuesday to determine which employees should be directed to work from home.

An Emergency Operations Center operating out of the basement of the Cayuga County Office Building is also in the works to help communication between the Legislature, the county health department and emergency services.