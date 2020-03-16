Cayuga County Legislature chair gets flexibility for coronavirus-related matters; $100K allocated

AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature allocated $100,000 for expenses related to addressing the coronavirus pandemic and authorized paid time off for county employees who are directly or indirectly affected.
During an emergency meeting Monday evening, the Legislature created an Emergence Response budget to fund “critical COVID-19 matters which affect the health, safety, and welfare” of Cayuga County residents.
The resolution, which passed unanimously as five legislators dialed into the meeting and voted remotely, directs the county to transfer the $100,000 from the Legislature’s unrestricted fund balance and create revenue lines to account for potential federal and state coronavirus response funding.
It also allows Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman to “extend, expand, or enter into contracts” at her discretion to manage any impacts stemming from the virus.
“We’re establishing a COVID line in our budget,” McNabb-Coleman explained.
When expenditures arise from each department in relation to curbing or addressing the pandemic, they will be drawn from the newly created line instead of the general fund.
“It allows me to dispatch that money to necessary resources without legislative approval every single time,” she said.
Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, offered the resolution’s only amendment, specifying that spending to address the coronavirus would be an aggregate amount not exceeding $10,000 for all contracts related to the pandemic.
The second resolution passed by the Legislature Monday evening gave McNabb-Coleman the ability to authorize paid time off for county employees who aren’t able to come into work due to lack of childcare, their own health restrictions or if they need to care for a vulnerable person, like an aging adult.
“Through consultation with department heads and the approval of the chair of the Legislature, we would grant them paid time off through this event. This resolution will last 45 days and then it can be renewed,” McNabb-Coleman said.
They’re planning to discuss whether to renew the measure at the Ways and Means Committee in April, prior to its expiration. Citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to cut local government workforces by 50%, McNabb-Coleman said she’ll be meeting with department heads on Tuesday to determine which employees should be directed to work from home.
An Emergency Operations Center operating out of the basement of the Cayuga County Office Building is also in the works to help communication between the Legislature, the county health department and emergency services.
McNabb-Coleman said the county is also trying to establish communication pipelines to help people get information on unemployment benefits or how to be tested for the coronavirus.
“We’ve started that conversation today. We’re going to be making decisions tomorrow on how to best serve the public in that way,” she said.
