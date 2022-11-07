Cayuga County Legislature Chair Gould to discuss budget on public affairs show

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould will give an update on the county when he appears on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” this week.

Gould will discuss where the county is with the adoption of its 2023 annual budget. The program airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. on Auburn Regional Media Access.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a rebroadcast of an extended “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” with Auburn school superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton discussing the recent student arrests for threatening violence at the junior high school and school safety.

The season of public affairs programming ends on Nov. 15 with shows with Auburn City Manager Jeffrey Dygert and Auburn Housing Authority Executive Director Stephanie Hutchinson.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The shows are taped at the CCC on Tuesday afternoons by the students of the college’s Telecom/Media Department.