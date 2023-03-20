Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould will give an update on the county on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access.

That will be followed by "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" with Telecom Director Steve Keeler and Film Director & Brunell Visiting Scholar Loch Phillips to discuss his documentary “Utica: Last Refuge” about the refugees from Sudan in central New York. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 9 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

On Thursday, the first “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature Tyburn Academy Principal Connor O’Donnell and senior Mathew Leary and sophomore Madeline Weichert. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 7 p.m. March 28 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

A second “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature Gavras Center Executive Director Daniele Wright and Community Liaison Bob Padula for an update on the center. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. March 28 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. from ARMA.

A third and final “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church with Ukrainians Olena Abronova and Maryna Svorin to discuss the war and what is occurring in Auburn with Ukrainians who have come here and how Auburn is aiding Ukraine. The show airs at 8:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 8:30 p.m. March 28 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows are rebroadcast at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

Future guests include Cayuga County District Attorney Britany Grome Antonacci, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and Auburn School Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and District Business Manager Lisa Green. The Auburn Enlarged School District forum is scheduled for May 9.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.