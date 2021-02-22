 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Legislature chairperson to appear on public access show
Cayuga County Legislature chairperson to appear on public access show

  • Updated
Cayuga County legislators meet remotely to discuss COVID-19 testing as Aileen McNabb-Coleman, chairs the session in the legislature chambers in the county office building in Auburn, N.Y., March 31, 2020.

 Kevin Rivoli

Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman will appear on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" this week.

In an episode being recorded on Tuesday, Feb. 23, McNabb-Coleman will be asked about the county’s response to COVID-19, the recently passed budget and plans for the spring, as well as her new responsibilities.

The show first airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and then at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28, via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

Tuesday's new show will be followed by rebroadcasts of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" with state Sen. John Mannion giving a state budget update at 7:30 p.m. and Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy discussing the county’s response to COVID-19 at 8 p.m. All three shows will  rebroadcast in the same order on Thursday.

On March 2, Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will give a city update. On March 4, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, who is retiring this year, will be the show's guest.

The shows are all rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

Future guests include state Assemblyman John Lemonedes, Auburn City Manager Jeffrey Dygert, Port Byron Superintendent of Schools Neil O’Brien, East Hill Medical Center Executive Director Keith Cutler and Frank Barwinczak, the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Program’s director of Family and Victim Services.

CCC and The Citizen plan to have their annual Auburn Enlarged City School Board forum at the end of April, with the candidates appearing by Zoom. Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.

