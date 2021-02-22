Cayuga County Legislature chairperson to appear on public access show

Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman will appear on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" this week.

In an episode being recorded on Tuesday, Feb. 23, McNabb-Coleman will be asked about the county’s response to COVID-19, the recently passed budget and plans for the spring, as well as her new responsibilities.

The show first airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum channel 12 and then at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28, via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

Tuesday's new show will be followed by rebroadcasts of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" with state Sen. John Mannion giving a state budget update at 7:30 p.m. and Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy discussing the county’s response to COVID-19 at 8 p.m. All three shows will rebroadcast in the same order on Thursday.

On March 2, Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will give a city update. On March 4, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, who is retiring this year, will be the show's guest.

The shows are all rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.