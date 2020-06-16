Cayuga County Legislature committee OKs changes to Sennett solar array plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga County Legislature's Ways and Means Committee approved a revised plan for a solar array in the town of Sennett.

The Legislature previously entered into a lease agreement in March 2019 with developer Abundant Solar Power LLC to construct a 6.5 megawatt solar energy array on 25 acres of land near the Cayuga County Jail.

The project is intended to offer renewable energy to both the county and residents, billable through New York State Electric & Gas. The county is not required to source energy from the array but it will receive an environmental discount if it chooses to do so.

During a Tuesday evening meeting, the committee passed several adjustments to the project’s lease agreement and business model in order to reflect requirements from the utility company and a state research authority. The amended contract will go in front of the full Legislature next Tuesday for a final vote.

All but one legislator on the committee voted in favor. Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, was hesitant to move forward. He felt some aspects of the contract weren't fully worked out between the county and Abundant.