Cayuga County Legislature committee recommends Palermo for reappointment

Her salary of $63,968 per year would be funded by the elimination of the paralegal position, which would result in savings of $43,640, according to a copy of the resolution in the February agenda.

"It's only the people who've been appointed assistant county attorneys that can act on behalf of the county, but she was really doing an awful lot of legal work already. So she's been a super help and I'd like to keep that going and get more if I can," Palermo said.

The committee also unanimously recommended an adjustment to the Legislature's rules of order defining the majority and minority caucuses. The resolution, which was also posed by Palermo, is intended to address that neither party within the Legislature qualified as the majority caucus during the Jan. 2 government reorganization meeting.

Currently, Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, is minority caucus leader for the Democrats. Palermo said, if the measure is adopted by the Legislature, Democrats would become the majority and the Republican caucus would be the minority.