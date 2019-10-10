AUBURN — Two Cayuga County Legislature contenders tackled various issues throughout a televised debate at Cayuga Community College Thursday.
Ed Darrow and Heidi Nightengale are running for the District 10 seat, which represents Auburn's northwestern section. Incumbent Joe Bennett is not seeking re-election.
Darrow, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent party lines, said it is important to stay in touch with constituents, adding that he "heard from constituents that some past legislators may not have always been there as often or listened as often as they should of." He added that he has a Facebook page that he plans to continue running to make sure that constituents can contact him through it.
Nightengale, who will be on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, said she told her neighbors she is committed to holding town halls so she can continue to meet people directly. She said my "personal phone number is available to all."
When the candidates were asked to compare and contrast themselves with Bennett, Nightengale responded she appreciates the time he has put into public service.
"I think that I am different from Joe in that I am very present in the community, very present now, and will be very present as a part of my responsibility as a legislator in the future," she said.
Darrow praised Bennett's work and is proud to have his endorsement. Darrow, who has owned Central New York Pool Services for over 30 years, said he and Bennett have similar qualities but also differences, such as being a business owner. Darrow feels his experience running a business would make him a good legislator.
"When you run a business you're spending your own money and when you're a county legislator you're spending the taxpayers' money," he said, "and it should be no different than spending your own money."
Nightengale, a professor of human services at SUNY Empire State College, said she doesn't know the nuances surrounding the firing of County Administrator J. Justin Woods earlier this year and others leaving county government, but assured she would bring her experience and skills as a administrator and leader to assist. It is important to understand "the county is a big company, and needs skilled and focused leadership," she said. She said she would use her experience to determine the best way for that.
"The revolving door of administrators has to stop. It's expensive, it's disruptive, it's frustrating and, frankly, embarrassing to everyone," Nightengale said.
Darrow said he hasn't decided on the best county leadership approach, whether it be an administrator, a county executive or the county's former practice from years past of the Legislature chairman running things.
"I think a lot of it had to do with maybe a little too much micromanaging, maybe not enough leeway in allowing him to do his job," Darrow said of Darrow's dismissal.
Since he doesn't know the details on the reasons why Woods was ousted, Darrow said it was difficult to provide "a true opinion."
On if they feel they would ever need to give instructions to a department head, Nightengale said she would meet with that person, tell them the issue and have "a collaborative conversation." She said she would use her abilities as a leader and administrator to help them understand the problem.
Darrow declared he would "never, ever begin to try and tell a department head how they should manage their employee, how they should discipline an employee." He said that should never be a legislator's decision.
Nightengale responded to Darrow, saying that he may have misunderstood what she said.
"As I said, my point would be to inform them, possibly let them know if this is an issue they know could bring to human resources, but also just work to collaboratively in the event that I had a skill set that could help them understand the problem so they then take the work and do the work."
Darrow said he "thought it was perfectly clear that she would like to suggest to them what they should or shouldn't do to their employees."
Darrow said the Owasco Lake watershed is important and bodies of water such as Cayuga Lake and Skaneateles Lake should be looked at as well.
"it's important we look at all of it, we have to look at the big picture."
Nightengale said she and all of her neighbors were concerned about water quality.
"Much has been done but we need to do more," she said. "I am and will continue to be focused on the issue and work tirelessly to restore water quality."