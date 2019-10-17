AUBURN — An incumbent and a newcomer vying to represent District 14 in the Cayuga County Legislature faced off in a debate Thursday which included issues such as water quality and the county administrator position.
Michael Didio, who has been on the Legislature for eight years, and Gwendolyn Webber-McLeod, participated in a televised debate produced by the telecom/media department at Cayuga Community College. The district represents Auburn's southern area.
Webber-McLeod, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families parties, said the preliminary draft of rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake watershed, which were released earlier this year, "made a lot of sense to me," and that the lake's health is important, but said she believed it will be important to assess the revisions' impact on businesses, communities and tourism as they are applied.
Didio, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent lines, said it is important to address entities, such as farms, who are causing "toxic algae" in the lake. Webber-McLeod said it was important to not "use blaming" but instead agree that the lake should be healthy and work with agencies to address the issue. Didio said entities contributing to the issues should be fined. Webber-McLeod said blaming "sets up a negative dynamic that causes people not to want to engage and (solve) the problem."
"What we need to do is approach whoever we think is causing these problems, and I for one, I will point the finger at someone and I will blame that person so they understand what's going on here" he said.
Webber-McLeod, president and CEO of leadership and organizational development consulting firm Gwen, Inc., said that she didn't think it was appropriate for her as a candidate to have a position on the Legislature's firing of County Administrator J. Justin Woods earlier this year but said she felt it was important for the Legislature to decide if they want to continue working in their current governance model. She later said her instinct would be to lean more toward the current administrator model.
"I think it's the legislative body itself that has to come back and do an analysis of 'Why can't we recruit, hire and retain talented leaders in this county?'"
Didio said Woods "was not following the course that we had directed," but said he would support a county administrator model and a committee that would advertise for and interview candidates."
When addressing the possibility of experience concerns compared to Didio's time in the Legislature, Webber-McLeod said she has led in Auburn since she was 23 and has "a demonstrated track record of success."
"I would certainly put my resume on the table to help residents understand that about me in relationship to Mr. Didio's at any given time," she said.
Didio talked about a remark he made about a resolution to boost the amount of minorities who apply to county positions.
"I made a comment that wasn't well taken by a few different people and it was, minorities don't put in the effort. Now, I didn't say what minorities, I meant all people, people that don't come up, we have an abundance of job opportunities and the opportunities are not taken. How are you going to fix that? Well, we'll just have to continue to advertise."