AUBURN — Cayuga County Legislature District 14 representative Mike Didio is running for the spot now for the same reason he did eight years ago.
Didio, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent lines against Gwen Webber-McLeod, said he remains concerned about water quality and the Owasco Lake Watershed, just as he was when he first won a seat representing city's southern quadrant. The legislator said the lake is important to him, and fondly recalled going out to the area with his family when he was younger.
Didio noted that while he appreciates the efforts that have been made on the issue, he would like to see more progress.
Didio believes runoff from farms is a big contributing factor to the problem, and he would like to address that. He believes those responsible for the lake's issues who do not follow the watershed's rules and regulations should be fined more heavily and consistently.
"If you don't fix the lake, what's the reason to think anyone is going to be healthy enough to take care of anything else?" he said.
In addition to the lake, Didio said he believes unemployment is an important issue. He pointed to the vacant county positions, for example, adding that he would like to see additional education about jobs that are available.
You have free articles remaining.
The legislator, who worked for the New York State Division of Parole for 23 years — including time as a parole officer and a drug counselor — said he believes education on drug abuse should start at first grade. When he was at the parole division, he said, "my responsibility was an educational-type program."
Didio touted his experience regarding drug treatment and combating drug abuse, adding that he had also previously worked for the organization Confidential Help For Alcohol & Drugs Inc., in the 1980s, saying that experience helpful as a legislator in a county with so many residents battling addiction problems.
"That experience in putting those things into some type of movement forward allows me to, No. 1, have first-hand knowledge of what needs to be done," he said.
Didio, who has lived in Auburn's southern area for 40 years, is retired but does some work for the Auburn Drug and Treatment Court — around 10 hours a week. He said he would support legalizing marijuana, provided it is regulated similar to alcohol. He added with a laugh that he wouldn't "want anybody growing it in their front lawn."
Didio said he feels good about his time as a legislator overall and that he understands the realities of the position and trying to get things accomplished along with 14 other representatives on the sixth floor of the Cayuga County Office Building.
"It's difficult to be abreast of everything that's going on, and if you don't, there's a lot you're going to miss," Didio said.