Cayuga County Legislature might hold off on plastic foam ban vote

Cayuga County officials are deliberating whether or not to proceed with a proposed local law banning single-use plastic foam containers in county food establishments, including chain restaurants.
The Cayuga County Legislature held two public hearings in November and December on the resolution, which would prohibit restaurant and food establishments in the county from using "bowls, plates, cartons, cups, other containers, trays or other items designed for one time use" made of polystyrene — commonly referred to by the brand name Styrofoam.
The Food Service Waste Reduction Act was prompted by a wave of letters supporting a polystyrene ban that Legislator Tucker Whitman, i-Sterling, received in October. Altogether, the Legislature received 49 letters supporting the ban and 10 in opposition.
Following the public hearings on Nov. 26 and Dec. 12, the proposed law resurfaced last week with a discussion between legislators and Bruce Natale during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Thursday.
Committee Chairperson Elane Daly said she asked the county's environmental engineer and waste management official to give his perspective on the proposed law and answer questions from newly elected legislators.
Natale said during the meeting that he wouldn't "automatically" approve of the resolution on its environmental intentions alone.
Without knowing what the biodegradable alternatives to plastic foam would be, Natale was concerned their impacts would be just as harmful or worse. Whereas polystyrene doesn't break down in landfills, he said it's possible that biodegradable alternatives might produce methane gas.
With a potential polystyrene ban under consideration at the state level, Natale recommended the Legislature wait two months to see whether the bill will suggest environmentally vetted alternatives to ware made of polystyrene.
On Monday, Daly said it might be a challenge to enforce the particulars of a local ban alongside a state one if both go into effect.
However, a representative of Cayuga Climate Action said Monday that action is already overdue. About 15 members of the local environmental organization attended the first public hearing in November, when CCA co-founder Anna Marck urged legislators to move forward with the measure.
Rebecca Ruggles, a CCA volunteer, said Monday she understands why the Legislature would want to let the state take the lead, but the organizers would be "disappointed" if the county delays taking action.
She said landfills are supposed to capture methane gas produced by trash and noted health impacts to humans and wildlife as other reasons to ban polystyrene, besides its inability to break down in landfills.
The full draft of the proposed local law cites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services classifying petroleum-based polystyrene as a potential "human carcinogen and neurotoxin."
"We have too many threats to dally when a clear solution is offered to us," Ruggles said.
While Daly knows proponents of the law don't want to wait, she feels the county should "continue to gather information" about the environmental and economic implications before bringing the resolution to a vote before the committee and the full Legislature.
She said the county's Environmental Health Department recently circulated an email survey to 107 county restaurants on whether they use plastic foam containers. Out of the 35 that responded, 14 switched away from polystyrene containers and 21 were still using them.
The potential financial stress for food establishments was a common concern among the people who spoke against the ban during the Legislature's Dec. 12 public hearing and wrote letters in opposition.
Daly described a consensus among the committee to reach out to the Cayuga Economic Development Agency to do another survey gauging potential economic impacts.
Ruggles, who was present at the committee meeting, saw the numbers as evidence that switching to polystyrene containers could be "normalized" as a standard and adopted by any establishment willing to put in the effort.
"It's clearly doable," she said. "Let's just get on with it."
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.