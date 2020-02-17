Cayuga County Legislature might hold off on plastic foam ban vote

Natale said during the meeting that he wouldn't "automatically" approve of the resolution on its environmental intentions alone.

Without knowing what the biodegradable alternatives to plastic foam would be, Natale was concerned their impacts would be just as harmful or worse. Whereas polystyrene doesn't break down in landfills, he said it's possible that biodegradable alternatives might produce methane gas.

With a potential polystyrene ban under consideration at the state level, Natale recommended the Legislature wait two months to see whether the bill will suggest environmentally vetted alternatives to ware made of polystyrene.

On Monday, Daly said it might be a challenge to enforce the particulars of a local ban alongside a state one if both go into effect.

However, a representative of Cayuga Climate Action said Monday that action is already overdue. About 15 members of the local environmental organization attended the first public hearing in November, when CCA co-founder Anna Marck urged legislators to move forward with the measure.

