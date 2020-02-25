Cayuga County Legislature passes tax exemptions for disabled, seniors

Ingleston said her family won't qualify for the exemptions, but they bought a house last year and would need to wait to do repairs on it if they don't get a break on their property taxes.

"I feel like senior citizens should be in their home as long as they can and if the taxes are too high for them, they can't pay it," Ingleston said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her comments to the Legislature, she pointed out that taxes at the school and town level won't be adjusted — and that New York State's School Tax Relief or STAR program has higher qualifying income levels.

The qualifying income adjustments the county just made bring the county into compliance with the minimum and maximum levels set by the state in 2009, Anderson said during February's committee meeting.

Adjusting to meet those standards is optional, and every jurisdiction is allowed to opt in and out of them.

Another public hearing was set on a proposed local law that would restructure the Public Works Department by breaking it back down into its original components of the highway department, buildings and grounds department, parks and trails; and weights and measures.