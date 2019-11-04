AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature took the first steps toward developing its 2020 budget Monday as legislators were presented with a $153 million tentative budget they will spend the next couple months hashing out.
The tentative budget includes $152.90 million worth of appropriations with a tax levy of $41.43 million, up from $149.91 million of appropriations and a levy of $40.61 million in 2019.
Under the tentative budget, although the levy would increase, the tax rate would decrease 0.35%. Budget Director Lynn Marinelli said this was partly due to an increase in assessed property values.
Developed by Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, in conjunction with county department heads and Marinelli, the tentative budget is the first step in the process.
From here, legislators can suggest changes to the proposed budget at two special Ways and Means Committee meetings in November, as well as the month's regular committee and Legislature meetings. The budget must be finalized and submitted to the state before the end of the year.
The budget proposes using $612,000 from the county's fund balance in 2020. Currently, the fund balance is estimated to end 2019 with $16.8 million, but Marinelli described that as a very conservative projection that will likely go up.
During the development of the tentative budget, department heads requested 13 new positions, five of which were including in the proposal.
The new positions include a deputy human resources administrator, a part-time confidential secretary for the district attorney, and the conversion of several part-time positions to full time.
The proposal also suggests the elimination of the county administrator position, in addition to that position's executive assistant and an administrator position at the county Department of Public Works, worth a combined $287,000 in annual salary.
The Legislature fired former County Administrator J. Justin Woods this summer, and DPW Director David Gardner resigned shortly after, having fired his deputy director, who is back in that position on an interim basis.
You have free articles remaining.
Minority Leader Keith Batman, D-Springport, asked if the tentative budget included funds for any kind of executive leader for the county in case a direction is decided on, and asked what Whitman's plan was once told there wasn't.
"So there's no plan then, that's my question. No money, no plan," Batman said.
"Not unless we come up with one this year. There's been no direction," Whitman replied.
Whitman said he didn't budget for the positions because there had been little discussion among legislators on the topic, and didn't expect a decision would be made until at least halfway through 2020, but said he fully expects changes to be made to the budget.
Asked after the meeting if not budgeting for an administrator was meant to encourage legislators to reach a decision, Whitman said "One can be optimistic."
Other highlights of the budget included the complete removal of county funding for the Cayuga Economic Development Agency ($300,000) and the shifting of $31,500 to nine public libraries in the county to approximately $25,000 for Nick's Ride 4 Friends, the Auburn-based addiction recovery organization.
Both proposals are likely to draw debate, as similar measures were among the most discussed in 2019 that were both the subject of last-minute amendments.
Whitman thanked department heads and county staff for their work on the tentative budget, adding that the reality of their needs had to be balanced with costs.
"There's a lot of things we need in the county, but with the restrictive tax cap it's pretty hard to manage all the unfunded mandates and the things we need to do as a county," Whitman said.