AUBURN — With vacancies at several top-level positions within county government, the Cayuga County Legislature Tuesday scheduled several meetings for next month to discuss long-term plans for some departments, including a proposal to change the basic structure of the Legislature.
Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, proposed eliminating the Legislature's current committee structure — in which specific departments report to a certain committee — in favor of holding four full Legislature meetings each month.
"I think it would be a lot more productive, I think there'd be a lot more conversation, there'd be a lot more people that know what's going on, myself included." Whitman said.
Whitman also scheduled three extra meetings in September to discuss leadership vacancies and the structure of the county's Department of Public Works, the future of the county administrator position, and long-term capital planning.
After the meeting, Whitman declined to clarify his reasoning for the proposals. On Monday, Whitman said he would no longer comment to The Citizen, citing his displeasure with recent editorials from the paper.
Earlier this month the county's Department of Public Works director resigned, just a few days after firing his now-reappointed deputy director.
The Department of Public Works was created last October by combining the highway, buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments.
Whitman said during the meeting that it was time to discuss whether the DPW structure is working or whether the departments should be separated once again.
"It's a conversation we've skirted around and don't seem to be having. We need to have it," Whitman said.
Similarly, Whitman said legislators needed to discuss what to do regarding the county administrator position.
In May, the Legislature voted to fire then-County Administrator J. Justin Woods. Since then, Whitman and Lloyd Hoskins, who leads several county departments, have essentially been sharing responsibility for maintaining day-to-day operations at the county.
Whitman said it was time to discuss whether the county should find a new administrator, whether the administrator position itself fits with the county, and what to do for Hoskins, who has been handling the extra duties for the time being without extra compensation.
Minority Leader Keith Batman, D-Springport, was skeptical but optimistic regarding the extra meetings. He said he felt more high-level discussions about the topics were needed first, but would be ready to accept proposals if they did arise.
"I'm not sure going into a room and saying 'What do you think?' is going to result in anything," Batman said.
Majority Leader Michael Didio, R-Auburn, said he agreed with scheduling the extra meetings, as they sometimes got too little attention on the floor of full meetings.
"There's not a lot of discussion out there on those other areas. Time has to be set aside to discuss them," Didio said.
The proposal to eliminate committees, however, caught several legislators by surprise.
Government Operations Committee Chair Joseph DeForest, D-Venice, whose committee the proposal will first go before, said he wasn't necessarily opposed to the idea, but said there had not been any emphatic, in-depth conversation about it before.
DeForest added that he wasn't sure such a sweeping change would make sense so shortly before elections, and questioned whether having 15 legislators instead of the six or seven in a committee discussing a topic in-depth would be productive.
Similarly, Batman said that he still needed to think about the idea, as he had not realized, in the few times it had been brought up, that it was a serious proposal and the minority caucus had not discussed it.
Didio said he felt such the proposal to remove committees was a ways away from happening, as there had been little discussion on it or examples of if it would or wouldn't work.
The extra meetings were tentatively scheduled for Sept. 3, 9 and 16. The proposal on committees is set to be discussed at the next Government Operations Committee, which is scheduled for Sept. 10.