Cayuga County Legislature to consider selling former nursing home to ACH

The coronavirus pandemic may accelerate a decision on the fate of the former Cayuga County Nursing Home as the county Legislature considers a sale to Auburn Community Hospital.
The budgetary Ways and Means Committee declined during its meeting Tuesday evening to vote on a resolution to sell the structure, located at 7451 County House Road in the town of Sennett, to the hospital for $500,000.
At least one other use — to turn it into a homeless shelter — has been proposed in the past. But the hospital has been running a respiratory clinic out of the building since April in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic in order to isolate patients with potential cases of COVID-19.
Prior to the clinic, it was out of use since 2015.
Because Tuesday's proposal was presented at the same time legislators were asked to vote on it, they ultimately voted, with two in opposition, to table the decision for the full Legislature next week.
County Attorney Christopher Palermo said the resolution was prepared for the committee meeting but "inadvertently" excluded from the agenda, where legislators would've been able to review it before voting.
Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, said he was uncomfortable making an endorsement on short notice. "I personally want time to look at the resolution, to think about it, to ask questions," he said.
Following a motion from Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, the committee voted to table it. Even if the legislators took a vote to endorse the sale or not, the full Legislature has to vote on it in order to approve the transaction.
Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, still wanted to move forward with a vote he felt was overdue. He and Legislator Christopher Petrus, R-Brutus, opposed to motion to table.
The matter will be raised again for a vote during the Legislature's meeting at 1 p.m. May 26 that will take place at the H&J Hospitality Pavilion in Emerson Park, according to the county's website.
According to the full text of the resolution, ACH expressed an interest in acquiring the property and made the offer of $500,000 that was approved of by the county after separate appraisals by each party.
This isn't the first time ACH has vied to implement plans for that building.
Another plan presented last year by Director of Community Services Ray Bizzari proposed creating a shelter to offer emergency housing the county is required to provide. Ways and Means passed a resolution in July to allow Bizzari to collect a request for proposals from service providers to convert the space.
