Cayuga County Legislature to consider selling former nursing home to ACH

The coronavirus pandemic may accelerate a decision on the fate of the former Cayuga County Nursing Home as the county Legislature considers a sale to Auburn Community Hospital.

The budgetary Ways and Means Committee declined during its meeting Tuesday evening to vote on a resolution to sell the structure, located at 7451 County House Road in the town of Sennett, to the hospital for $500,000.

At least one other use — to turn it into a homeless shelter — has been proposed in the past. But the hospital has been running a respiratory clinic out of the building since April in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic in order to isolate patients with potential cases of COVID-19.

Prior to the clinic, it was out of use since 2015.

Because Tuesday's proposal was presented at the same time legislators were asked to vote on it, they ultimately voted, with two in opposition, to table the decision for the full Legislature next week.