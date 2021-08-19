Cayuga County lifts travel advisory

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has lifted the travel advisory that has been in effect since early Thursday morning.
Motorists should use caution as some roadways may be covered with water or there could be debris present. Avoid crossing water-covered roads.
Earlier report:
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory due to flooding, especially in the southern part of the county and low-lying areas near waterways.
Emergency crews and highway departments are running short of barrels and barricades to close all the flooded roadways, according to the sheriff's office. Travel conditions are hazardous in many areas. Flooded roadways may be washed out or have heavy currents.
The sheriff's office urges motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel until further notice.
Early Thursday, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck issued a travel advisory due to flood conditions. There has been heavy rainfall in Cayuga County over the past two days. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Moravia area until 1 p.m. today. A flash flood watch is also in effect.
According to the weather service, heavy rain has moved north of the area, but there is lingering flooding along the Owasco Inlet and the village of Moravia. Floodwaters are expected to recede over the next few hours.
Flooding 2
Jacob Klipple, an employee at Moravia Fabrication, stands in flood water outside the company's facility on Thursday morning.
Other locations will experience flooding, including the city of Auburn and several towns and villages in the southern half of the county.
Because of the weather conditions, the sheriff's office said roadways may be covered over, culverts may be undermined or washed out, and debris may be washing into the roadway.
According to the National Weather Service, the Owasco Inlet in Moravia reached major flooding stage overnight, peaking at 10.57 feet. Major flood stage for the inlet is 9.5 feet. As of 9:17 a.m. Thursday, the inlet level was down to 9.93 feet.
Owasco Inlet
The Owasco Inlet has reached major flood stage on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Other Cayuga County water bodies tracked by NWS remained below flood stages but were considerably elevated. The Owasco Lake gauge, which is located toward the northern shore, at 8:45 a.m. showed a level of 714.1 feet above sea level (minor flood stage is 715 feet), while the Owasco River in Auburn was at 6.46 feet as of 9 a.m. (minor flood stage is 8 feet).
The city of Auburn posted high river flow notice for the Owasco River, noting that flows will be above 1,000 cubic feet per second into the weekend as the city attempts to keep Owasco Lake at safe levels by adjusting gates at its dams.
"The purpose of this notice is to inform the public to stay away from and use extreme caution near and around the Owasco River," the notice states. "Several areas along the Owasco River and all other streams in the City have already experienced localized flooding and there will continue to be an increased risk for localized flooding and personal injury can result in areas along these rivers, brooks and streams, as well as, downstream from the City of Auburn. The public should take caution and avoid unnecessary contact with the Owasco River and other water tributaries at all times."
On Thursday afternoon, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office put out a travel advisory for all waterways in the county, noting high levels of water and excess debris. The office also instituted a 5 mph "no wake" rule for waters in the canal system that runs through the county.
Officials in Auburn are urging people to stay away from the Owasco River as the water level continues to rise.
North Road
North Road in Owasco is among the roads closed due to flooding in Cayuga County. There are multiple roads affected by flooding.