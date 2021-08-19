Cayuga County lifts travel advisory

Flooding 2 Jacob Klipple, an employee at Moravia Fabrication, stands in flood water outside the company's facility on Thursday morning.

Other locations will experience flooding, including the city of Auburn and several towns and villages in the southern half of the county.

Because of the weather conditions, the sheriff's office said roadways may be covered over, culverts may be undermined or washed out, and debris may be washing into the roadway.

According to the National Weather Service, the Owasco Inlet in Moravia reached major flooding stage overnight, peaking at 10.57 feet. Major flood stage for the inlet is 9.5 feet. As of 9:17 a.m. Thursday, the inlet level was down to 9.93 feet.

Owasco Inlet The Owasco Inlet has reached major flood stage on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Other Cayuga County water bodies tracked by NWS remained below flood stages but were considerably elevated. The Owasco Lake gauge, which is located toward the northern shore, at 8:45 a.m. showed a level of 714.1 feet above sea level (minor flood stage is 715 feet), while the Owasco River in Auburn was at 6.46 feet as of 9 a.m. (minor flood stage is 8 feet).

The city of Auburn posted high river flow notice for the Owasco River, noting that flows will be above 1,000 cubic feet per second into the weekend as the city attempts to keep Owasco Lake at safe levels by adjusting gates at its dams.