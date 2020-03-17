Cayuga County limits facility access in response to coronavirus

Cayuga County on Tuesday released the following information about changes to its operations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic:
These are temporary measures and in line with guidance outlined by state agencies. At this time, please visit county offices only for time-sensitive and immediate needs. Many of our services are accessible online. Contact county staff before coming in to learn if they can assist you over the phone or email. Contact information for departments can be found at www.cayugacunty.us. Changes to department operations will be updated on department web pages. Meeting cancellations will also be announced on the website.
While the county encourages social distancing as a precautionary safety measure, we also want to remain connected with residents. The county is setting up a webpage for information about Cayuga County's response to COVID-19 at www.cayugacounty.us/response. Please check back frequently as new information becomes available daily. Don't miss any updates by signing up to automatic email and/or text message notifications at www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted.
Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!
Social Services
All business is conducted over the phone. At this time, there will be no evictions, utility shut-offs, or work requirements for any assistance programs. Please call the department you are seeking applications and other information from:
Temporary Assistance: Applicants 315-253-1294, Recipients 315-253-1291, Fax 315-253-1505
Day Care: 315-253-1446, Fax 315-253-8050
SNAP: 315-253-1210, Fax 315-253-4960. Apply online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov
HEAP: 315-255-4904, Fax 315-253-1295. Apply online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov
Medicaid Local: 315-253-1382, Fax 315-253-1230, State 1-888-355-5777. Apply online at www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov
Child Support: 1-888-208-4485, Fax 315-253-1283 www.childsupport.ny.gov
Statewide Reporting for Child Abuse Toll Free Hotline Number: 1-800-342-3720
Any paperwork can be placed in the drop box on the1st floor. You can also mail to: Cayuga County Department of Social Services, 160 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or email to TemporaryAssistanceCayuga@dfa.state.ny.us or SNAPCayuga@dfa.state.ny.us
Mental Health
The Cayuga County Mental Health Clinic remains open, but until further notice, all appointments for current and new clients will be conducted over the phone. If you receive an injectable medication, you will continue to receive your medication as regularly scheduled. Please report to the building for your appointment. If you are experiencing a crisis, please contact our office at 315-253-0341. Staff is available to assist you during normal hours of operation (Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm). Crisis services remain available after 4:30 pm and can be accessed by calling the same number 315-253-0341.
Cayuga County Office for the Aging:
No office visits are being scheduled at this time, and all inquiries should be made by phone at 315-253-1226 or e-mail ccofa@cayugacounty.us. For everyone's health and safety, please no walk-ins. Meals on Wheels will be delivered on a normal schedule as long as possible. Congregate nutrition sites at Boyle, Mercy, Stryker, and Schwarts Towers apartment buildings are closed, but registered congregate participants 60 and over can still request a daily meal. All program participants are encouraged to have a supply of shelf stable meals on hand in case of service disruption. For senior nutrition program questions, please call 315-253-1550. Call 315-253-1226 for assistance with Medicare questions and enrollment/changes for Medicare Supplements, Advantage plans, and Part D drug coverage. The office continues to provide contracted aide service and case management services for clients and is still accepting referrals for those 60 and over who need help in the home and meet program eligibility. For more information, please call 315-253-1226. For NYConnects long term care options counseling and benefits eligibility assistance call 315-253-1226.
Department of Motor Vehicles
Cayuga County DMV moves to appointment-only service until further notification. Residents can make appointments online at www.cayugacounty.us/dmvappt.
If you cannot book online call 315-253-1241 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be permitted to enter the DMV Office. U.S. passport applications are suspended. No permit tests will be processed. DMV transactions that can be completed online are listed at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__dmv.ny.gov_more-2Dinfo_online-2Dlicense_ID-2Dtransactions&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=4kRhgmdKAr6DysYqZssJkhyGk7d0axBzxuwUFeV-6V8&m=iaCVahANfbAAskkbC18GUo_YyDgV3V2k_VQjXYdYHfY&s=eC58L9pafDdAB_1ENquFIixdP3ci9LtU9cOEaLx49RM&e= .
County Clerk's Recording Office
Will be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 18. Customers will have several options to process transactions: using our E-recording partners to electronically record land transactions; e-filing court papers through NYSCEF, mailing documents to the office, or dropping off their documents to the County Clerk drop-off container located in the lobby of the County Office Building.
To make an appointment for Notary service, please call 315-253-1271 to schedule an appointment. Record searches can be conducted online at www.SearchIQS.com.The indexing of many of our land records, judgment, liens, business certificates and court records are available at no charge; there is a small fee for viewing documents and printing copies. There is a minimal fee for printing copies or viewing documents. For all other filings: Mail your documents to our office with appropriate fees (see the fee schedule on the County Clerks website).
Real Property
Visitors by appointment only. All inquiries should be made via phone at 315-253-1270 or email realproperty@cayugacounty.us.
Probation
Call 315-253-1246 to speak to your Probation Officer about reporting requirements and appointments. For restitution payments call 315-294-8115.
Parks & Trails
Call 315-253-5611 or email at parks@cayugacounty.us for all inquiries prior to visiting the offices. Event inquiries, rentals, boat slips, contracts and other inquiries can be handled over the phone, by email or postal services. The Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum will be closed until further notice. The Sterling Nature Center is cancelling all programs through mid-April.
Board of Election
Consult the website for voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications, political calendar, and candidate forms. Email specific questions to elections@cayugacounty.us.
Human Resources and Civil Service
Drop-ins are no longer accepted. If you have an issue that needs to be addressed or you require paperwork, please call 315-253-1284 to set up an appointment. Postponements and changes to exams will be communicated by website, email, and phone.
Cayuga County Court
All Court activity is consolidated into the Historic Post Office. All phones are operating and there are staff to answer inquiries. We are only hearing emergency and urgent matters. All cases that had been scheduled for the next 60 days are being rescheduled. Notices should go out by the end of the week. Litigants are encouraged to access services by phone at 315-237-6450, email or postal mail. No mundane inquiries will be answered in person until further notice. Filings received by mail will be scheduled out beyond the 60 day mark. Any cases that do come on the calendar as emergencies will be heard in the Historic Post Office and no spectators (friends or family) will be allowed into the building.