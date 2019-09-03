AUBURN — Following the resignation of its director last month, the Cayuga County Legislature met Tuesday to brainstorm a way forward for the Department of Public Works, with multiple officials suggesting the department be broken up once again.
The Legislature held a special meeting Tuesday night to essentially examine whether legislators are satisfied with the structure of the DPW, which was formed last October to combine the county's Highway, Buildings and Grounds, Parks and Trails, and Weights and Measures departments under one administrative roof.
While several legislators supported the idea of dissolving the DPW, the Legislature ultimately directed the department's individual division heads to develop a list of needs, like staffing or equipment, so legislators could better consider future options.
Additionally, legislators said they hoped to work with department heads and staff along with town and village highway departments to help plan for future decisions.
The meeting came after the Aug. 14 resignation of DPW Director David Gardner, just a few days after Gardner fired Deputy Director Carl Martel.
Soon after, Martel — whose duties are largely similar to the previous position of highway superintendent — was appointed on an interim basis by an emergency resolution in order to keep day-to-day highway operations flowing, legislators said.
During the meeting Tuesday, multiple legislators noted that they had supported the creation of the DPW, but had since changed their minds.
"We need to go back to what gets the job done," Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, said.
Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, said the creation of the DPW — as well as the "last-minute" decision to hire both a director and deputy director by abolishing a foreman and operator positions — had been a priority of then-County Administrator J. Justin Woods, based on a consultant group's report.
The DPW and the two director positions, Daly said, were sold as offering increased coordination between departments for better planning and budgeting, along with other benefits like cross training, a deeper staff bench and more — none of which has been realized, Daly said.
Dennison noted that the work of the Buildings and Grounds and Parks and Trails departments had largely been unchanged, and that much of the problems in the highway division were the result of continual under-funding and under-staffing.
Both he and Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, questioned whether the structure of the DPW — and the additional layer of management it brought — was really a solution to those problems.
Legislator Joseph DeForest, D-Vence, said he didn't necessarily disagree, but noted that problems within the highway department have been a point of discussion for years, and cautioned against viewing the beginning of the DPW as the source of all its problems.
Legislators Patrick Mahunik, I-Auburn and Benjamin Vitale, D-Montezuma, both suggested that any decisions on the DPW would be premature until the Legislature first decided on how to address the vacant administrator position.
Whitman said that issue would be discussed soon — a special meeting on the topic is scheduled for Sept. 9 — and that he was simply hoping to "get the ball rolling" with the DPW.