Cayuga County looks toward the future as area begins to emerge from COVID-19

With Cayuga County now in the "vaccine phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said county leaders are looking ahead to the next budget season and working on other projects.

McNabb-Coleman said during a virtual State of the County address Wednesday that since March 18, 2020, there have been 5,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 89 deaths. Testing will continue, she said, because COVID-19 still poses a risk, but she said the county is now in a "vaccine phase" of the pandemic.

By the end of the day Wednesday, the county health department will have provided over 10,300 doses of vaccine, and her presentation included a graphic showing that 12,068 people in the county have had two shots of vaccine while 21,907 people have had at least one dose. She praised the efforts of county municipalities in reaching out to people with limited access to the internet and getting them the needed information to help them register for vaccinations.

The county's 2020-21 budget was a challenge, McNabb-Coleman said, but federal stimulus funds are on the way.