Cayuga County looks toward the future as area begins to emerge from COVID-19

With Cayuga County now in the "vaccine phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said county leaders are looking ahead to the next budget season and working on other projects.
McNabb-Coleman said during a virtual State of the County address Wednesday that since March 18, 2020, there have been 5,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 89 deaths. Testing will continue, she said, because COVID-19 still poses a risk, but she said the county is now in a "vaccine phase" of the pandemic.
By the end of the day Wednesday, the county health department will have provided over 10,300 doses of vaccine, and her presentation included a graphic showing that 12,068 people in the county have had two shots of vaccine while 21,907 people have had at least one dose. She praised the efforts of county municipalities in reaching out to people with limited access to the internet and getting them the needed information to help them register for vaccinations.
The county's 2020-21 budget was a challenge, McNabb-Coleman said, but federal stimulus funds are on the way.
"We were seeing a 5% increase in health insurance, we had reduced sales tax collections, which decreased our budget by at least $400,000. We saw salary increases for both union and non-union employees," she said.
At the time of the budget's development, she continued, the county was looking at a potential state aid loss of 20% in funding, which amounted to around $4 million. The property tax levy saw a 1.9% boost, below the 5.7% cap for 2021 under the state law.
Now, the county is set to receive about $14.8 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief bill. McNabb-Coleman noted that equates to 50% of that funding this year and the other half next year. The county is waiting on the treasury department to hand down further regulations.
"While this process of utilizing once-in-a-lifetime additional funding to the county needs to be swiftly acted on, it will take a thoughtful, inclusive approach, as I'm committed to utilizing these funds to support long-term, resident-centered projects," she said.
The county also provided updates on other projects, such as the final construction for work on the Owasco Flats Wetland Restoration and Riparian Buffers Initiative being set for completion this spring. McNabb-Coleman also noted that Sterling Nature Center will start construction this spring on a new interpretive building, parking lot and trail improvements. These improvements build off the nature center's functional management plan, developed in 2016, and more, she added. That project is anticipated to be done by late spring 2022.
McNabb-Coleman said the county has also been looking at capital planning, which involves the county's buildings and "setting aside and financial planning for this capital planning." She noted the county office building has aged, and the county needs to "think about realistic plans to move forward with this building."
"We're looking at a re-imagined county government, with a focus on our residents and how they receive services, how our county will continue to deliver the highest quality of services and how county government can be more effective and efficient," she said. "I formed a capital planning committee that's committed to examining our buildings and services, and investigate how we can set the stage for a welcoming, accessible, efficient work space for the public as well as our employees for over the next 60 years."
