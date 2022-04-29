Cayuga County makes changes to COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department is making adjustments to its COVID-19 vaccination clinics after experiencing difficulties with the state's registration system.

Nancy Purdy, the department's director of community health services, told the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday that the clinics will be open to walk-ins and electronic scheduling will no longer be used.

Until now, the health department utilized the state's registration system to sign up residents for vaccination clinics. When a new vaccination clinic was scheduled, an individual could go online, find the clinic by date and register for their vaccination.

But there were some features of the registration system that confused the public, according to Purdy. She said she even saw a mistake when registering her husband for a shot.

"At the clinic, it absolutely dilutes our efficiency," said Purdy, who added that the problems with the system caused delays at a recent clinic.

Another change the department may make is limiting the types of shots it offers at clinics. Many of the department's clinics have offered different types of COVID-19 vaccinations, including first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, pediatric Pfizer doses and booster shots. A clinic is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, May, 6, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center where all shots will be available.

While nothing has been finalized, Purdy said they are considering doing specific clinics for different types of shots, such as a clinic where only second boosters are offered, and increasing the number of clinics.

"We are going to stay in tune to what the public needs and what kind of response we're getting," she said.

The health department is hoping to boost the county's vaccination rate, which has been virtually unchanged over the last few weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 59.3% of the county's population is fully vaccinated. Nearly 57% of fully vaccinated residents have received a booster shot.

The push to get more people vaccinated and boosted comes as Cayuga County experiences another uptick in COVID-19 cases. The county has 219 active cases and a case rate of 235.06 per 100,000 people. Based on the CDC's metrics, the county has a high community level, which factors in the case rate, hospital admissions and staffed beds occupied by COVID-positive patients.

In other news:

• After the local health department ended its contact tracing investigations in January, the state Department of Health is ending its efforts on Friday.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued a news release announcing that the state will no longer contact COVID-positive individuals to inform them of their positive test results and provide isolation orders.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is advised that they should isolate for five days. But with no contact tracing and the use of home tests, there is no way to enforce that recommendation.

The health department acknowledged that the pandemic is ongoing, but added that "there is now greater reliance for every individual to assume responsibility for keeping themselves and close contacts safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

