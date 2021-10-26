Cayuga County man dies of COVID-19; first booster shot clinic announced

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Cayuga County Health Department said the resident, a man in his 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 and died. To protect the privacy of the man and his family, the department did not release any other information.

It is the third COVID-19 death reported this month and the 16th during the latest wave that began over the summer. Cayuga County had six COVID deaths in August and seven in September.

Active cases and hospitalizations are on the decline. The health department said there are 174 active cases, down from 179 one day ago. Hospitalizations also dipped, from 14 to 12.

All but one of the hospitalized patients are vaccinated, according to the health department. The same number of patients are aged 70 or older.

"Breakthrough" cases, or positive cases among vaccinated people, are possible. There have been reports of hospitalizations among vaccinated people, especially those who are older and have underlying conditions.

In other news:

• The health department will hold its first booster clinic on Friday.

Moderna booster shots will be available at the clinic, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road in Aurelius. The clinic will be located in the former Jo-Ann Fabric location. People who attend the clinic should use the exterior entrance to the left of Bass Pro Shops.

Registration is required. The registration link can be found by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on "COVID-19 vaccine clinics."

• A separate clinic for first and second doses will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Cayuga County Health Department, 8 Dill St., Auburn.

To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.

The three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be offered at the clinic. Children ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.