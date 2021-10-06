 Skip to main content
Cayuga County man dies of COVID-19, hospitalizations up again
COVID-19

Cayuga County man dies of COVID-19, hospitalizations up again

Virus Outbreak CDC Aerosol

A microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 Photo provided by NIH

Cayuga County on Wednesday reported its 104th death of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A man in his 50s who tested positive for the virus has died. No other information, such as his vaccination status or whether he had underlying health conditions, was released. 

The man is the third resident under age 60 to die of COVID-19 in the past 10 days. Last week, the Cayuga County Health Department said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s died after contracting the virus. 

The deaths among younger residents go against the trend of older people being more vulnerable to serious illness or death. In New York, nearly 87% of COVID-related deaths are age 60 or older. According to the state Department of Health, 8.6% of the fatalities — 3,824 people — were in the 50-59 age group. 

People under age 50 account for 4.6% of the COVID-19 deaths in New York. 

Out of Cayuga County's 104 COVID-19 deaths, 100 have been age 60 or older. A majority of them were nursing home residents who died during the first major wave in the county last winter. 

The number of new cases has been decreasing over the past 10 days. After reporting 45 over a three-day period, the county had 47 new cases on Monday and 30 on Tuesday. The 30 new cases one day ago included 17 people who are vaccinated. 

Despite a brief decline last week, hospitalizations are on the rise again. There are 22 residents hospitalized at four area hospitals. One patient is under age 10, while another is in the 10-19 age group. There are two other patients under age 60 — one in their 30s and one in their 50s. 

Most of the patients are age 60 or older, including seven in their 70s, five in their 80s and four in their 90s. 

In other news

• A vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The three COVID-19 vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be offered at the clinics. 

Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health

• As part of the state's #VaxtoSchool initiative, children ages 12-17 who get their first Pfizer shot between now and Nov. 19 will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

