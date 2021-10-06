Cayuga County man dies of COVID-19, hospitalizations up again

Cayuga County on Wednesday reported its 104th death of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A man in his 50s who tested positive for the virus has died. No other information, such as his vaccination status or whether he had underlying health conditions, was released.

The man is the third resident under age 60 to die of COVID-19 in the past 10 days. Last week, the Cayuga County Health Department said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s died after contracting the virus.

The deaths among younger residents go against the trend of older people being more vulnerable to serious illness or death. In New York, nearly 87% of COVID-related deaths are age 60 or older. According to the state Department of Health, 8.6% of the fatalities — 3,824 people — were in the 50-59 age group.

People under age 50 account for 4.6% of the COVID-19 deaths in New York.

Out of Cayuga County's 104 COVID-19 deaths, 100 have been age 60 or older. A majority of them were nursing home residents who died during the first major wave in the county last winter.