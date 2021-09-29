Cayuga County man in his 50s dies of COVID-19; county tops 1,000 cases in September

As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
A man in his 50s died of COVID-19, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. No further information was released due to privacy concerns.
The man is the 102nd Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 and the sixth in September. He is also among the youngest victims. Earlier this week, the health department said a woman in her 30s died of COVID-19. She is the youngest virus-related fatality since the first death, a man in his 40s, was reported in April 2020.
September is the third-worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. With 27 new cases on Tuesday, Cayuga County has 1,024 new cases this month. It's the most in one month since the county had 2,010 in January.
The latest wave in Cayuga County began in August with 747 cases. Hospitalizations surged and there were six COVID-19 deaths.
The spike continued into September, but it appears to be subsiding as the month comes to a close. Cayuga County has 224 active cases, down from 298 one week ago.
Hospitalizations are also on the decline. The health department said there are 17 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in four area hospitals, including Auburn Community Hospital. Eleven of the 17 patients are unvaccinated. The patients include a child under age 10, four people in their 60s and four more in their 50s. Three residents in their 90s, two in their 80s, two in their 70s and one in their 30s are also hospitalized.
One factor that could have prevented this recent wave from being worse is the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. A majority of county residents — 52.1%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are fully vaccinated. The rates are higher among eligible residents ages 12 and older (59.6%) and adults ages 18 and older (60.9%).
The vaccination rates vary by age group. The highest rate is among the 65-74 age group (81.3%), while the lowest is among ages 26-34 (43.3%).
The Cayuga County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Registration is required. To register, visit cayugacounty.us/health.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.