Cayuga County man in his 50s dies of COVID-19; county tops 1,000 cases in September

As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.

A man in his 50s died of COVID-19, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. No further information was released due to privacy concerns.

The man is the 102nd Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 and the sixth in September. He is also among the youngest victims. Earlier this week, the health department said a woman in her 30s died of COVID-19. She is the youngest virus-related fatality since the first death, a man in his 40s, was reported in April 2020.

September is the third-worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. With 27 new cases on Tuesday, Cayuga County has 1,024 new cases this month. It's the most in one month since the county had 2,010 in January.

The latest wave in Cayuga County began in August with 747 cases. Hospitalizations surged and there were six COVID-19 deaths.

The spike continued into September, but it appears to be subsiding as the month comes to a close. Cayuga County has 224 active cases, down from 298 one week ago.