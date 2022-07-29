Cayuga County man killed after vehicle crashes, catches fire

A man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Cato.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that Steven C. Reitz, 67, of 10928 Drake Road, Conquest, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway at about 9:15 a.m. on Slayton Road, north of Hunter Road, in the Town of Cato.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a tree and caught on fire following the impact. Reitz was the sole occupant.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday afternoon that the investigation was still ongoing and that additional information would not be immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545 or leave information at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.

The sheriff's office said that was assisted by the Cato Fire Department, Conquest Fire Department, CIMVAC Ambulance, New York State Police and the Cayuga County 911 Center.