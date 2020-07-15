Cayuga County man on parole wanted for questioning in sexual assault case

Law enforcement is looking for a man with a criminal history in Cayuga County in connection to a sexual assault.
Brian Wilkinson, 38, is wanted for questioning in regard to a sexual assault that occurred July 14 at the Grant Motel at 255 Grant Ave., according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Police said Wilkinson, who is a registered sex offender with three felony convictions in Cayuga County, is also wanted for absconding on his parole.
Wilkinson pleaded guilty in 2017 to third-degree burglary for stealing items from a home on Grant Avenue. He served a little more than two years in prison and was released in April 2019, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
Prior to the burglary, Wilkinson was previously convicted of grand larceny and failure to register as a sex offender. He was incarcerated in Wyoming Correctional Facility for more than a year.
Police advise the public to not approach Wilkinson if he's located and instead call 911, the non-emergency (315) 253-3231 APD number or NYS Parole Officer Gibbs at (315) 314-1635. Tips can remain anonymous.
