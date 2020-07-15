Cayuga County man on parole wanted for questioning in sexual assault case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement is looking for a man with a criminal history in Cayuga County in connection to a sexual assault.

Brian Wilkinson, 38, is wanted for questioning in regard to a sexual assault that occurred July 14 at the Grant Motel at 255 Grant Ave., according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Auburn Police Department.

Police said Wilkinson, who is a registered sex offender with three felony convictions in Cayuga County, is also wanted for absconding on his parole.

Prior to the burglary, Wilkinson was previously convicted of grand larceny and failure to register as a sex offender. He was incarcerated in Wyoming Correctional Facility for more than a year.