Cayuga County man on probation charged with having guns, drugs

Police said a routine visit by a probation officer uncovered handguns and drugs at a home in Union Springs.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a Friday news release that a Cayuga County probation officer had been conducting a routine check on an individual under his supervision on Thursday when he located two illegally possessed handguns and what appeared to be a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The probation officer "quickly and safely secured the suspect without further incident" and requested assistance from the sheriff's office, Schenck said.

Sheriff’s office members took custody of Roberto G. Jackson, 44, and applied for a search warrant for his home at 16 Basin St. in Union Springs. A warrant was granted, Schenck said, by Town of Springport Justice Schuelke-Staehr and an additional quantity of illegal drugs including pharmaceuticals, cocaine and fentanyl were seized.

Jackson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense and criminal contempt. He was brought to the county jail pending arraignment. Schenck said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

Assisting in this investigation in addition to the Cayuga County Probation Department were the Cayuga County 911 Center and the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or any other pertinent information can contact Detective Lt. Frederick Cornelius at (315) 253-6562. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff's office website, or people may call (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office.

