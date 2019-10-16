AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature may soon ask the state to support the county's senior nutrition program after a funding shortfall this summer nearly stopped some meal deliveries.
The program provides meals to more than 600 seniors through both meal deliveries and congregate meals at senior living centers, but nearly had to stop Thursday deliveries in June as a result of a shortage in state and federal funding.
The county Legislature stepped in to add $39,000 from a contingency account to cover the program for 2019, and on Tuesday the Ways and Means committee passed a resolution asking the state and federal governments to increase their funding for the program.
The resolution was previously approved by the Health and Human Services committee.
County Office for the Aging Director Brenda Wiemann said in June that demand for the program exceeded expectations, increasing at a faster rate and staying on it for longer, while the resolution notes that state and federal contributions have not kept up with that demand.
The program's total budget for 2019 is approximately $635,000, 67% of which comes from state and federal sources, with 18% coming from the county and 15% coming from program participant contributions or donations.
The problem is not unique to Cayuga County, Wiemann said, as similar programs across the state struggle to accommodate an increasing elderly population.
The trend is likely to continue, as the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that one in five Americans will be of retirement age by 2030.
The resolution passed Tuesday urges Gov. Andrew Cuomo to increase the state's funding for county Senior Nutrition Service.
It also directs for copies of the resolution be sent to the rest of the counties in New York and encourage their governments to pass similar resolutions.
The full Cayuga County Legislature must approve the resolution before it goes into effect.
On Wednesday, Wiemann told The Citizen that she was grateful the Legislature was raising the issue to the state level.
While she said the department would "keep our fingers crossed" for more state or federal funding, there haven't been any indications that will happen.
In case that bears out, Wiemann said an increased budget for the county's program had been included as a part of the department's initial proposal moving into the county budget planning process.