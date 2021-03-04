Cayuga County may become part of national heritage area

“Input from the public regarding the creation of a national heritage area in the Finger Lakes is critical to the study process," National Park Service Regional Chief of Planning Allen Cooper said in a news release. "We also hope to learn more about the region from the people who know it best. The information, interest and inquiries we receive from the public help inform our work as we assess the Finger Lakes as a potential National Heritage Area.”

The 90-day comment period for the feasibility study is open now and continues until June 1. An online Story Map explaining the study’s purpose and a summary of resources within the 14 county study can be found at arcg.is/0eCKrj and the public comment submission portal can be accessed from the “Comment Now” buttons in the “Open For Comment” tab.

Submissions by mail can be sent to: National Park Service, Denver Service Center, Attn: Finger Lakes NHA / Charles Lawson, 12795 West Alameda Pkwy Denver, CO 80228.

The study will assess the region’s unique and important American stories, how they can be experienced by the general public, and how a potential new national heritage area would be organized by a coordinating entity, if one were to be designated by Congress. The study is expected to run through 2023.

