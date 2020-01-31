Cayuga County may create school police officer position

The Cayuga County Legislature has approved an agreement with the Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff's Police Association union allowing a "special patrol officer" position to be created.
The intention is to have an officer who would be in a Cayuga County-area school. County Sheriff Brian Schenck said Friday the county would still have to approve the creation of the post, adding that the sheriff's office will work with the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission to write a job description.
He said he is "hopeful that we can present a resolution to the Legislature in March," for the position to be created. At the same time, Schenck aims to establish contracts with any school districts interested in having a special officer in their buildings in order to "speed the process along."
The police association includes the sheriff's office's road patrol division. The association has exclusive bargaining rights for that kind of service in the area.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien talked about the possible patrol officer position in a newsletter Friday.
"The position will allow the county sheriff to have officers in the schools who have the authority to police and arrest. These officers are part-time, and will most likely be retired police, sheriff, or state troopers," O'Brien said. "While they have the authority to arrest at the school and on school grounds, the position will be more akin to that of a school resource officer who will work with staff, parents, and most importantly, students. It will provide a resource for safety, liaison with the courts and law enforcement, or just simply be another adult for students and families to reach out to."
You have free articles remaining.
Schenck said he hasn't yet sat down with the Port Byron district to discuss what the enact nature of the position would be.
"We've got some work now to see if we can make that work contractually with the school," he said.
The contract for Port Byron's former school resource officer expired in June 2019 after a conflict between the district and the Village of Port Byron. The village board voted against renewing the contract in April.
Union Springs Central School District Superintendent Jarrett Powers previously said Schenck spoke to the district board of education in 2019 about safety options, and the district suggested a special patrol officer. Schenck said he would look into it, Powers said, but the superintendent said he hadn't heard further information.
Schenck praised the patrol union for "putting children's safety first."
"They recognized the challenges that the schools have and they wanted to stand up and do the right thing by the schools and school safety, so I commend them for negotiating with us and agreeing to work with us to create this position," he said.
The sheriff said he feels having a special patrol officer in the school halls is important both for safety and outreach.
"When you've got an officer inside a school, building those relationships with students, I think that's huge when it comes to their safety and well-being," Schenck said. "I think it's just such a win for everybody to have that person there."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.