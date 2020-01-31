Cayuga County may create school police officer position

The Cayuga County Legislature has approved an agreement with the Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff's Police Association union allowing a "special patrol officer" position to be created.

The intention is to have an officer who would be in a Cayuga County-area school. County Sheriff Brian Schenck said Friday the county would still have to approve the creation of the post, adding that the sheriff's office will work with the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission to write a job description.

He said he is "hopeful that we can present a resolution to the Legislature in March," for the position to be created. At the same time, Schenck aims to establish contracts with any school districts interested in having a special officer in their buildings in order to "speed the process along."

The police association includes the sheriff's office's road patrol division. The association has exclusive bargaining rights for that kind of service in the area.

Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien talked about the possible patrol officer position in a newsletter Friday.