Cayuga County Meals on Wheels volunteers hailed as superheroes during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Meals on Wheels volunteers in Cayuga County were honored as "superheroes" for their work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteers for the county Office for the Aging were acknowledged Tuesday, which was National Superhero Day, for their efforts in getting food to and checking on senior citizens in the area. Volunteers were thanked as a surprise in the shared parking lot between Mercy Apartments and The Commons on St. Anthony building in Auburn that morning.

Kim Dungey, the office's senior nutrition program volunteer coordinator, wore a superhero cape for the occasion. Dungey's colleagues in the office had balloons and signs praising the volunteers and cheered them on. As volunteers were leaving to make their deliveries, they were sent off with the sirens from Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office vehicles. Other program volunteers were set to be honored the same way Wednesday.

Though the sentiment may seem cheesy, Dungey said, she truly believes the drivers who have stepped up to help out during the respiratory illness outbreak are superheroes. She said many of their usual volunteers, some of whom are in their 80s, are not currently driving because of virus exposure risk. Some of the new drivers have been furloughed from their jobs; others have flexible work schedules or were otherwise willing and able to help.