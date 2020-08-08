Cayuga County medication take-back event set for Wednesday

Following a successful event in Auburn last weekend, another medication collection effort will take place Wednesday in Aurelius.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Cayuga Community Health Network will host a no-contact, drive-thru medication drop box at 2119 W. Genesee St. Road.
Residents can bring unneeded medications for proper disposal to the site. Items that will be accepted include prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medications, prescription ointments, vitamins, samples, over-the-counter medications and pet medication.
The Cayuga Community Health Network is offering this event in partnership with the Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Last week, Sheriff Brian Schenck and state Sen. Pam Helming teamed up for a similar collection event on the city's west side. That effort brought in 185 pounds of mediction for proper disposal.
"Unfortunately many that struggle with opiate addiction have started by using dangerous opiate pain killers that were easily accessed without a prescription," Schenck said. "It is my hope that we can prevent addiction before it starts with these initiatives."
Schenck also noted collection efforts like these help keep medicines out of water supplies via improper disposal.
In addition to collection events, the sheriff's office has a dropbox at the public safety building on County House Road in Sennett and the Auburn Police Department has one at its headquarters on North Street in the city's downtown. Medications can be brought to those dropboxes at at any time.
