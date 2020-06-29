Cayuga County might hire public health nurses to bolster COVID-19 response
Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department, discusses the first COVID-19 fatality in Cayuga County on April 8.

The Cayuga County Health Department may add seven public health nurses to its ranks to assist with its COVID-19 response.

The Legislature is set to vote Tuesday evening on whether to create the nursing positions, which are meant to address a "need for nursing staff during the current COVID-19 pandemic," according to the full text of the resolution.

Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy would appoint the nurses at a rate of $22 an hour. Funding for their salaries is available to the health department's budget through Public Health Preparedness and Department of Health grants.

The public health nursing positions will be eliminated from the budget when grant funding is exhausted, according to the text of the resolution. Legislators will vote on the proposal during a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to be streamed live from the county's YouTube channel. 

