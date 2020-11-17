Cayuga County moves DSS staff into historian's office

Cayuga County has relocated some Department of Social Services staff to better serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the county historian's office has suspended visits as a result.

Employees from the DSS were relocated to the historian's office at 10 Court St., which adjoins the county office building at 160 Genesee St., in early November. Before the move, people seeking emergency services from the department waited outside the office building's entrance to be seen, as it is closed to the public. The move therefore keeps people from waiting outside in the cold and provides them a more candid and dignified environment to be interviewed by DSS employees about their needs, county Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman told The Citizen.

"Servicing the public is our main priority as a county," she said. "Not even being able to offer someone a chair isn't the county I want to work for or live in."

Because the DSS employees are now set up in the public space of the historian's office, county Historian Ruth Bradley and her staff are no longer able to see visitors. They had been accepting appointments during the pandemic.