Cayuga County municipalities get $5M in federal COVID relief funds

Local governments in Cayuga County are receiving a share of $387 million in COVID-19 relief funds allocated for New York.

The payments are part of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund that was included in the federal American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law in 2021. The first round of funding, a total of $387 million, was provided last summer. An identical amount has been allocated for the second and final round.

How much did each municipality receive? Here is how much each Cayuga County town and village received in federal COVID-19 funds: Municipality Total funding Owasco $371,280.94 Sennett $347,178.44 Brutus $259,794.10 Fleming $259,486.40 Sterling $237,127.48 Moravia (town) $230,255.71 Aurelius $218,460.87 Cato (town) $199,178.88 Genoa $198,255.81 Throop $197,845.56 Ira $194,255.82 Locke $193,537.87 Conquest $177,435.36 Weedsport $174,973.83 Scipio $166,563.60 Victory $160,512.34 Venice $140,820.08 Montezuma $125,845.78 Moravia (village) $123,999.62 Port Byron $121,948.35 Summerhill $118,666.30 Niles $118,461.18 Union Springs $117,640.68 Springport $116,512.46 Ledyard $116,204.78 Mentz $110,871.46 Sempronius $96,102.28 Fair Haven $73,538.23 Aurora $68,922.87 Cayuga (village) $53,230.60 Cato (village) $51,076.77 Meridian $0 TOTAL $5,139,984.45 Source: New York State Division of Budget

Following the delivery of the final funds, Cayuga County's towns and villages received payments totaling $5.1 million. The town of Owasco got the most ($371,280), with Sennett ($347,178) close behind. Brutus ($259,794), Fleming ($259,486) and Sterling ($237,127) round out the five municipalities that received the most money.

One local government, the village of Meridian, did not receive funding. The state Division of Budget says the village was either non-responsive or declined the aid.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, larger municipalities — cities and counties — received funding directly from the U.S. Treasury Department. States were tasked with distributing relief money to other local governments, including small cities, towns and villages.

In a statement, Hochul said the funding will help local governments "respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services."

"As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall," she continued, "this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe."

The local governments that received aid through the local recovery fund can use the money for several purposes, including replacing lost revenue, supporting public health expenses and investing in infrastructure.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said securing state and local funding was a top priority when negotiating the American Rescue Plan.

"After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, New York's counties, towns and villages were loud and clear: They needed help and robust federal funding to strengthen public health, keep frontline workers on the job, prevent brutal service cuts, and make long overdue investments in infrastructure to jump start their recovery," he said.