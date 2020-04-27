Cayuga County native gets royal visit, taste for tabloid life

A Cayuga County native was recently surprised by a visit from two members of the British royal family — and, afterward, the media devoted to following their every move.
Becky Lincoln, 50, is a native of the town of Conquest now living in West Hollywood. She is diabetic, legally blind and disabled, waiting to be added to the list for a kidney and pancreas transplant. So for years, she has received food at her apartment complex through Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that delivers meals to people with life-threatening illnesses in Los Angeles County.
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, Lincoln got a call from a Project Angel Food volunteer named Meghan. She was running late, she told Lincoln, who thought nothing of it. Volunteers often call ahead, she told The Citizen on Saturday.
When the delivery arrived and Lincoln opened her door, she was greeted by two volunteers, a man and a woman, both wearing face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. But when the woman moved her mask to the side, Lincoln realized: It was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on her doorstep.
Living in West Hollywood, Lincoln sees celebrities all the time. She worships every Sunday with Pauley Perrette of "NCIS" fame, said Lincoln's mother, Joni, the Conquest town historian. So Becky doesn't make a big deal out of meeting famous people.
But the two royals are another level of fame altogether, she said. What's more, she adored Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Being feet away from her son and his wife, then, Becky couldn't help being a little bit starstruck.
"The whole thing was quite overwhelming," she said.
Harry and Markle asked Becky how she and her neighbors were doing. She told them that the week prior, she handed out face masks to her fellow residents. The masks were made by Elaine Rubenau Reich, a friend from the northern Cayuga County area, Joni said. The whole time, the royals were "really, really personable," Becky said.
After they left, one of Becky's neighbors, Dan Tyrell, who also received a delivery, ran to her door to ask if she realized who had just visited them. But what neither of them yet realized was how interested the media was in that visit.
Tyrell would have his door knocked on nine times by members of the media, many of them British tabloids, Becky said. She got four phone calls, and her friend was approached by someone with a microphone and camera while driving Becky home from dialysis treatment. For a short time, a security guard was hired for her complex, she said.
"It got a little crazy," she said.
Becky and Tyrell agreed they would only give interviews that highlighted the work of Project Angel Food, she said. For her, that included "Inside Edition" and a local TV channel.
"Now she knows a little about how it must be for (the royal family), to have microphones in their face all the time," Joni said.
