Cayuga County native gets royal visit, taste for tabloid life

But the two royals are another level of fame altogether, she said. What's more, she adored Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Being feet away from her son and his wife, then, Becky couldn't help being a little bit starstruck.

"The whole thing was quite overwhelming," she said.

Harry and Markle asked Becky how she and her neighbors were doing. She told them that the week prior, she handed out face masks to her fellow residents. The masks were made by Elaine Rubenau Reich, a friend from the northern Cayuga County area, Joni said. The whole time, the royals were "really, really personable," Becky said.

After they left, one of Becky's neighbors, Dan Tyrell, who also received a delivery, ran to her door to ask if she realized who had just visited them. But what neither of them yet realized was how interested the media was in that visit.

Tyrell would have his door knocked on nine times by members of the media, many of them British tabloids, Becky said. She got four phone calls, and her friend was approached by someone with a microphone and camera while driving Becky home from dialysis treatment. For a short time, a security guard was hired for her complex, she said.

"It got a little crazy," she said.