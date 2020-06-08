Cayuga County nature preserve gains part of Skaneateles Lake shoreline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A portion of Skaneateles Lake shoreline was recently conserved through annexation to a Cayuga County nature preserve.

The 1.5-acre parcel of wooded land was added to the Bahar Nature Preserve in the town of Niles in what the Finger lakes Land Trust called "an important project for watershed protection" in a Monday news release.

The new property brings 200 feet of undeveloped shoreline on the south end of Skaneateles Lake and 150 feet of frontage along Bear Swam Creek to the preserve, which includes 51 acres of forest and gorge landscape.

"The Skaneateles Lake watershed is a conservation priority for the organization due to its steep forested hillsides and wetlands that harbor rare flora and a remarkable diversity of birds," according to the release.

The project has been funded by a state Department of Environmental Conservation grant program called the Water Quality Improvement Project, which aims to address water quality problems and protect sources of drinking water.

Skaneateles Lake provides drinking water for 220,000 residents in Syracuse and elsewhere in the area, according to the release.

With its recent purchase, the land trust said it's also looking to build a network of trails and "greenbelt" of conserved land around the southern Skaneateles Lake shoreline to protect its water quality.

