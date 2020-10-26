 Skip to main content
Cayuga County nears 100 active COVID-19 cases
COVID-19

Cayuga County nears 100 active COVID-19 cases

Active cases: Oct. 26, 2020

A graph provided by the Cayuga County Health Department shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is closing in on the century mark. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that 98 people are in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases. It's the highest number of active cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. 

There are 358 people in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. That's also a new high for the county, which had 301 people in quarantine on Friday. Five people are hospitalized with COVID-19. 

The health department said 26 people tested positive for the virus over a three-day period, including eight on Monday. There were 13 new cases on Sunday, tied for the most in a single day. There were also 13 new cases on Oct. 19. 

Four of the new cases are students in Cayuga County school districts — three in Auburn and one in Moravia. The Moravia school district announced that it would shift to online learning for its middle and high school students due to the positive case. 

Eighteen of the new cases live outside of Auburn, while eight are city residents. There are cases in every age group ranging from children and teenagers to people in their 60s and 70s. 

The county didn't report any new cases in Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia. The latest data from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirms what the health department reported on Friday — that 44 incarcerated individuals tested positive for the virus. However, the state prison system's figures haven't been updated since Saturday when there were 246 pending tests. 

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the health department is urging people with symptoms of COVID-19 to not go to work, even if the symptoms are mild. 

"We ask that if you have symptoms you contact your health care provider," the department wrote in its update. "Local health care providers will be able to assess their patient for symptoms, order appropriate tests and provide a proper diagnosis." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

