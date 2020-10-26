Cayuga County nears 100 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is closing in on the century mark.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that 98 people are in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases. It's the highest number of active cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 358 people in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. That's also a new high for the county, which had 301 people in quarantine on Friday. Five people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department said 26 people tested positive for the virus over a three-day period, including eight on Monday. There were 13 new cases on Sunday, tied for the most in a single day. There were also 13 new cases on Oct. 19.

Four of the new cases are students in Cayuga County school districts — three in Auburn and one in Moravia. The Moravia school district announced that it would shift to online learning for its middle and high school students due to the positive case.